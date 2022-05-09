Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) versus Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Financial Comparison

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lazard and Cartesian Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 1 3 2 0 2.17 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazard currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Lazard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazard and Cartesian Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $3.27 billion 1.05 $528.06 million $4.93 6.65 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 16.76% 59.55% 8.69% Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -0.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lazard beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

