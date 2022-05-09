Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Trading 2.7% Higher

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.63 and last traded at $117.63. 2,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,056,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
