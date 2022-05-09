Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Trading 2.7% Higher

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.63 and last traded at $117.63. 2,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,056,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

