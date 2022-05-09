Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $17.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

