Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.19

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 4140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on LILAK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.