Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.60. 1,175,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,991. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 47.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Life Storage by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

