Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will announce $39.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $40.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

LGND traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

