Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Achieves $97.71 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $97.71 million and $913,067.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00170888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00579794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036019 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,073.67 or 1.94944162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,572,401 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

