Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $594.00 million-$608.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.50.

LFUS traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.05. 126,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,934. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.03 and a 200 day moving average of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

