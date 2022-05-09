Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 34.5% Lower This Week

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $320,654.24 and $7,577.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,514,966 coins and its circulating supply is 23,439,540 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

