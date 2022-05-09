London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a £103 ($128.67) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.92) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($118.68) to GBX 9,200 ($114.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,092.50 ($113.59).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,050 ($88.07) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,811.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,277.54. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,230 ($77.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,546 ($106.76). The firm has a market cap of £36.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($98.25), for a total transaction of £1,854,488.35 ($2,316,662.52). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($86.60) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($19,051.09).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.