LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.06) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.63).

LON LMP opened at GBX 242.80 ($3.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.20 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

