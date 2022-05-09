Lua Swap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0626 on Major Exchanges

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

