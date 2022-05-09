Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 306,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,248. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 60.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

