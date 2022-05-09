Lympo Market Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,239.84 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $72,239.84 and approximately $137.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595654 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00109356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,134.61 or 1.94050226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

