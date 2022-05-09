Lympo Market Token (LMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,441.00

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $76,335.03 and $2,441.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00057293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00182931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.40 or 0.00572729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036395 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,042.23 or 1.88609598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

