Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 34.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Macatawa Bank news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 7,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

