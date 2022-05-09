Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of MMP traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.