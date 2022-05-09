Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of MGIC opened at $16.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.28. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 84.32%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

