Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.37

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 6059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth $2,156,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $1,920,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

