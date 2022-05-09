Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Announces Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

MGY traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 2,438,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

