Maker (MKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $101.44 Million

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,133.30 or 0.03460667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $101.44 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.34 or 0.99982816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00099828 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

