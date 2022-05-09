Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNDT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 126,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,575. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 175.80%. Mandiant’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

