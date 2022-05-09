Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

MLFNF stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

