MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $759.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will post sales of $759.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $799.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.80 million. MarineMax posted sales of $666.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 595,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $958.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

