Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Markel worth $71,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $41.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,287.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,410.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,307.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.