Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Position Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Marten Transport worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Stephens increased their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,569. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

