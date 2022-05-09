Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Masco by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 11.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

