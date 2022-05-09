Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.51. 1,916,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,089. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Masimo by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Masimo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Masimo by 46.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Masimo by 4.0% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

