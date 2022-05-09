Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 118 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.