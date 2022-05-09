Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.