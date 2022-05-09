Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $106,000 Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $144.91 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

