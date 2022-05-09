Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $90,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,613,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,560,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41.

