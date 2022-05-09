Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $134.22 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $131.48 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

