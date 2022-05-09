Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $120,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

TELL stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

