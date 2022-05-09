Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $128,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 78,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 202,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.83 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

