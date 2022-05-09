Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $137.49 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $135.32 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

