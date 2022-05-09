Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $144.00 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.26.

