Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RCD traded down $3.20 on Monday, reaching $121.15. 1,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

