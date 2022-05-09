Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 435 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 297,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

