Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 341 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,933,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $11.62 on Monday, hitting $221.05. 638,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.38. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.82 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

