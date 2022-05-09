Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $45,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 192 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.41.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCTY traded down $15.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.28. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,301. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

