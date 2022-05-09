Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $129,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $20.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.57. 348,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

