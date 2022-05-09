Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.07. 828,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,377,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.