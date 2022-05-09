Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 32.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 12.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Biogen by 23.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,591. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.65 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

