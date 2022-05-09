Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

