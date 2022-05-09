Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,857,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,519,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,359. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

