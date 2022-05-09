Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.73. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.