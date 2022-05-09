Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,884. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.52 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

