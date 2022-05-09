Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 238,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

