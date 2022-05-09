Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.47. 373,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $203.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

